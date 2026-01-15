'Unprecedented levels of ICE activity' reported in Annapolis, County Executive Steuart Pittman says

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — At least seven people were arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in Annapolis on Tuesday, according to Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman.

In a statement released Wednesday, County Executive Pittman said the Anne Arundel County community experienced "unprecedented levels" of ICE activity on Tuesday morning, claiming residents were "terrified" as armed, masked agents in unmarked vehicles conducted arrests.

"These actions by ICE make our communities less safe," County Executive Pittman said. "We've seen the numbers, and ICE is not focused on people with criminal charges. They are detaining people who have lived and worked in our country for decades — people who make our communities better."

WMAR-2 News reached out to the Department of Homeland Security for further details and is waiting to hear back.

ICE recently conducted an enforcement operation in Glen Burnie.

READ MORE: ICE agents fire at van that tried to run them over in Glen Burnie, two hospitalized

Two men were injured in an ICE-involved shooting on Christmas Eve after one of them allegedly attempted to run over ICE agents with a van.

The driver, identified as Tiago Alexandre Sousa-Martins, was struck by gunfire.

The other suspect, Solomon Antonio Serrano-Esquivel, was already in ICE custody according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

RELATED: Anne Arundel County Police contradict DHS account of Christmas Eve ICE shooting

He was injured while Sousa-Martins rammed his van into ICE vehicles.

County Executive Pittman's full statement can be read below: