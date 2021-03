ANNAPOLIS — Tru-B-Loons in Annapolis is trying to put smiles on the faces of Anne Arundel County senior citizens by taking part in a nationwide effort called the "Adopt a Grandparent" campaign.

The business is offering people the chance to buy a "Balloon Buddy" that will be delivered to someone in an assisted living facility.

Tru-B-Loons will also deliver a bulk order of Balloon Buddies to facilities for all the residents who didn't get adopted.

You can learn more about the campaign here.