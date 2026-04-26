Tour bus carrying dozens of passengers overturns on BW Parkway in Laurel

LAUREL, Md. — A major overnight crash occurred along the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Laurel on Sunday.

Around 12:35am a tour bus rolled on its side near Route 198, approaching the Prince George's County line.

According to U.S. Park Police, 40 passengers were aboard at the time, one of which sustained life-threatening injuries.

All southbound lanes on MD-295 were shut down for an extended period of time.

Multiple reports initially suggested the involved bus was a Greyhound, but Park Police say that is not the case.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.