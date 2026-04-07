Three-car collision leaves one person dead in Anne Arundel County on Tuesday morning

HARWOOD, Md. — A three-car collision left one person dead in Anne Arundel County on Tuesday morning.

It happened around 7:20am along Solomons Island Road (MD-2), just south of Polling House Road in Harwood.

That's where police say a Dodge Challenger rear-ended a Nissan Xterra.

This pushed the Nissan into oncoming traffic, causing it to be struck head-on by a Toyota 4Runner.

The Nissan driver, identified as 54-year-old Regina Ann Hicks, of Prince Frederick, died at the scene.

Both, the Dodge and Toyota drivers, sustained minor injuries.

