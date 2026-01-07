Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsRegionAnne Arundel County

Actions

The World's Largest Rubber Duck is landing at Sandy Point State Park

World's Largest Rubber Duck with USS Iowa
Craig Samborski
World's Largest Rubber Duck with USS Iowa<br/>
World's Largest Rubber Duck with USS Iowa
Posted
and last updated

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — How do you celebrate the Maryland Seafood Festival's 60th year? With a 60-foot-tall rubber duck, of course.

The World's Largest Rubber Duck, aka Mama Duck, is landing at Sandy Point State Park in September.

The festival began in 1966, and organizers expect this year to be the largest 'ducking' event yet.

You can try foods from authentic Maryland seafood vendors, grab beer and oysters, enjoy live music, and check out the crab soup cook-off.

Organizers say to plan ahead if you want to attend because parking sells out quickly.

VIP ticketholders will have the best views of Mama Duck, along with new food options this year.

There is also a new GA+ option that offers private seating, private bathrooms, and a personal bar.

The festival is on September 12 and 13. You can find more information here.

This is not the first time Mama Duck has visited Maryland. She was in Crisfield and Leonardtown in the summer of 2023 and returned to Crisfield in 2025.

The duck weighs about 8,000 pounds, and it takes about 90 minutes to inflate and deflate her.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are

map banner for side bar

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR