World's Largest Rubber Duck coming to Maryland

Posted at 2:55 PM, Jul 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-17 14:55:51-04

CRISFIELD, Md. — It's big, yellow, and will soon be swimming up the Chesapeake Bay.

The World's Largest Rubber Duck, known for showing up at harbors and brightening moods worldwide, plans to come to Maryland for the first time.

The massive duck won't be in the Baltimore area, but is visiting two towns in southern Maryland and the Eastern Shore in August.

She will be in Leonardtown from Aug. 4-6, and in Crisfield from Aug. 11-13.

More information is available here.

Craig Samborski, the man behind the duck, confirmed this is "Mama Duck's" first trip to Maryland. The duck weighs about 8,000 pounds and it takes about 90 minutes to inflate and deflate her, reported WXYZ Detroit.

