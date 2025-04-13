Mama duck is waddling back to Maryland this summer

CRISFIELD, Md. — The world's largest rubber duck must have loved its first trip to Maryland in the summer of 2023, because it is coming back!

Mama Duck, as she's known, will be at the Big Little Townfest in Crisfield this summer.

The festival runs August 1st through 3rd at Crisfield American Legion Post 16.

The bright yellow rubber duck is 6 stories high, weighs about 8,000 pounds, and, as you can see in the video below, takes about 90 minutes to inflate.

Time lapse: Here's how the World's Largest Rubber Duck came to be!

In 2023, the duck drew hundreds to Crisfield and Leonardtown. There is no word yet on additional stops while Mama Duck is in the region, but you can follow her travels here—of course, she has a Facebook page!