Students in one Anne Arundel County district have a choice of what school to attend

CROFTON, Md. — There is confusion among some parents and students in portions of Anne Arundel County on what school they'll be attending for the 2026-2027 academic year.

Back in November 2025 the County Board of Education approved a redistricting plan.

The Board was sued over one part of the plan prompting a judge to temporarily halt its implementation last month.

As it stands now, students residing in the Nantucket Elementary School zone who were previously reassigned to Arundel Middle and High Schools from Crofton Middle and High Schools can stay put while litigation plays out.

While the court's order currently prevents the school system from forcing these students to attend their newly redistricted schools, they may still voluntarily make the switch.

"We understand that many families have already planned on attending their new schools under the Board’s plan," said Board of Education President, Gloria Dent, and County Schools Superintendent, Mark Bedell in a dual statement. "As such, the Board has decided to provide options to families of students who live in the Nantucket Elementary School attendance area and would be impacted by the redistricting plan."

Impacted students specifically in grades 6 through 11 can expect to receive notices asking them to choose which school they wish to attend.

The school system has set a July 30 deadline for families to make their choice, otherwise they will have to stay put at the school they last attended.

As for the future of the redistricting plan, the case has not yet been decided on the merits. Right now the judge is determining whether the group that sued even has standing to proceed.

More background on the overall redistricting plan can be read here.