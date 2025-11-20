Anne Arundel County Board of Education approves redistricting plan shifting 750 students to new schools

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — After nine months, the Anne Arundel County Board of Education finally approved a new redistricting plan.

On Wednesday the Board settled on shifting about 750 students to different schools by the 2026-2027 academic year.

A total of 19 schools will be rezoned, including 13 Elementary, three high, and three middle.

The plan decreases the number of overcrowded schools in the district from 7 to one.

Students will, however, have longer traveling distances to school as result.

For example, the daily bus mileage for all elementary school students will increase by nearly 200 miles.

Here's a breakdown of who is going where.

Elementary School Transfers:



Belvedere Elementary School is sending 88 students to Arnold Elementary

Davidsonville Elementary School is sending 27 students to Central Elementary

Tracey's Elementary School is sending 57 students to Deale Elementary

Piney Orchard Elementary School is sending 1 student to Oak Hill Elementary

Four Seasons Elementary School is sending 35 students to Piney Orchard Elementary

Odenton Elementary School is sending 72 students to Seven Oaks Elementary

Folger Mckinsey Elementary School is sending 54 students to Severna Park Elementary

Lothian Elementary School is sending 3 students to Tracey's Elementary

Middle School Transfers:



Crofton Middle School is sending 103 students to Arundel Middle

Arundel Middle School is sending 47 students to MacArthur Middle

High School Transfers:



Crofton High School is sending 184 students to Arundel High

Arundel High School is sending 60 students to Crofton High

There is a provision allowing students entering 12th grade to choose whether they stay at their current school.

A portal for senior students opens in December.

For those students choosing to stay put, they will be responsible for finding their own transportation to and from school.

Magnet School students are eligible for transportation.

For more on the redistricting plan, click here.

