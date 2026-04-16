Step Afrika brings its unique Evolution Tour dance performance back to Maryland Hall this coming Friday

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Step Afrika is bringing its Evolution Tour to Maryland Hall this Friday, marking the dance company's return to Anne Arundel County.

The group started as a festival in Johannesburg in 1994. Over the past 30 years, Step Afrika quickly rose in popularity for its unique dance style, which creates different rhythms and beats through the art of stepping.

"They have been around for 30 years and they have risen from a start up company to one of the premiere dance companies in the world," Austin Sposato said.

Maryland Hall is welcoming the Step Afrika dance company for its Evolution Tour this Friday 'Step Afrika' performs in Maryland Friday

Sposato is the director of programming at Maryland Hall, which serves as a central hub for physical art, music, and performance art in the county.

"This is the second time they have been here in recent years and audiences have really been looking forward to them coming back," Sposato said.

Maryland Hall has featured a variety of programming throughout the month of April. Sposato said having that variety ensures the community's continued support.

"We try to engage with the arts in every way that we can," Sposato said.

The non-profit organization relies on community participation to continue its mission.

"We do about 225 performances annually and about 800 classes every year," Sposato said.

"Maryland Hall is a non-profit, we exist to serve our community and area and really showing up to a performance or class is the biggest thing that you can do for us," Sposato said.

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