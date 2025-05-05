GLEN BURNIE, Md. — It was five o’clock in the morning on Sunday when police received a report of a shooting near a parking lot on Aquahart Road in Glen Burnie.

“When officers arrived, they found an adult male victim, an 18-year-old male victim suffering from gunshot wounds, life threatening gunshot wounds,” said Marc Limansky of the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

18-year-old Jonny Guiliani died at the scene, and now, his friends have shown up sharing flowers, pictures and memories.

“Made sure his people was good. Make sure his little sister was good. He just cared. He just always cared,” said one teen who did not wish to be identified with a gunman on the loose.

Jonny’s friends say they played football with him at Old Mill Senior High School and the school system confirms he has since been enrolled at Glen Burnie’s evening high school.

Police discovered his body near some garbage dumpsters just off the B&A Trail, which ran near his house just a mile from the scene.

His friends suspect Jonny may have been out for a run when the shooting occurred, and an image from his social media account from six months ago appears to have come from approximately the same area where he was killed.

“It doesn’t have to be about the place. It doesn’t have to be about the kid, because this place is not that bad,” another friend told us, “He was a great kid. It just happened.”

And why it happened and who pulled the trigger remain unknown at least for now.

“There’s really nothing right now,” said Limansky, “We’re still just one day after the incident and investigators are looking for any video evidence, anyone who might have been at the scene.”

If you have any information, which could help police in this case, you can call 410-222-4731 or if you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

