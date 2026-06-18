Second person has died following car crash in Odenton

ODENTON, Md. — An 85-year-old man has died following injuries from a Monday crash.

Thomas Knuckey was driving along Piney Orchard Parkway with his wife, Amelia Knuckey, when another car hit them head-on.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 85-year-old passenger dies in head-on Odenton crash

Amelia Knuckey, also 85, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Thomas Knuckey died on Wednesday.

The crash remains under investigation, though police believe, after a preliminary investigation, that the driver of the other car had trouble going around a curve in the road.

The driver of that car, identified only as a 62-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital, and is expected to survive.