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Second person has died following car crash in Odenton

Anne Arundel police car
(Photo by Kirsten Dize / WMAR Staff)<br/>
<p>An Anne Arundel County police car. (Photo by Kirsten Dize / WMAR Staff)</p>
Anne Arundel police car
Posted

ODENTON, Md. — An 85-year-old man has died following injuries from a Monday crash.

Thomas Knuckey was driving along Piney Orchard Parkway with his wife, Amelia Knuckey, when another car hit them head-on.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 85-year-old passenger dies in head-on Odenton crash

Amelia Knuckey, also 85, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Thomas Knuckey died on Wednesday.

The crash remains under investigation, though police believe, after a preliminary investigation, that the driver of the other car had trouble going around a curve in the road.

The driver of that car, identified only as a 62-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital, and is expected to survive.

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