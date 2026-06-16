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85-year-old passenger dies in head-on Odenton crash

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WMAR
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ODENTON, Md. — An 85-year-old woman dead following a head-on collision in Odenton on Monday afternoon.

It happened around 3:25pm along Piney Orchard Parkway, near Ransom Drive.

That's where a woman driving southbound in a Lexus SUV slid into the oncoming traffic lane while trying to navigate a curve.

As result, she collided with an oncoming Hyundai Tucson.

While both drivers survived with only minor injuries, Amelia Knuckey died at the scene.

She was riding as a passenger in the Hyundai.

The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation.

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