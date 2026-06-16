85-year-old passenger dies in head-on Odenton crash

ODENTON, Md. — An 85-year-old woman dead following a head-on collision in Odenton on Monday afternoon.
It happened around 3:25pm along Piney Orchard Parkway, near Ransom Drive.
That's where a woman driving southbound in a Lexus SUV slid into the oncoming traffic lane while trying to navigate a curve.
As result, she collided with an oncoming Hyundai Tucson.
While both drivers survived with only minor injuries, Amelia Knuckey died at the scene.
She was riding as a passenger in the Hyundai.
The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation.