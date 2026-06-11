GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A call for an assault brought police to the 7000 block of Ritchie Highway on Wednesday night where a Good Samaritan was single-handedly trying to save the victim’s life.

“When officers arrived, the saw an individual, a 59-year-old male, unresponsive on a parking lot,” said Justin Mulcahy of the Anne Arundel County Police Department, “There was a witness there performing CPR. Fire department personnel arrived to perform additional assistance, and he was transported with what was described as a life-threatening injury.”

Road rage behind assault with tire iron in Glen Burnie Road rage behind assault with tire iron in Glen Burnie

The assailant had already driven away, but eyewitness accounts point to motive, which has become all too familiar for police.

RELATED: Glen Burnie man arrested for alleged tire iron attack that left victim needing CPR

“It could have been a road rage type incident given the information that witnesses have provided,” said Mulcahy, “They indicated seeing the victim pull into the lot. A second vehicle pulling in behind him. A suspect getting out of the vehicle confront him. There was some sort of verbal altercation, which then escalated with the suspect going and getting his particular vehicle and pulling out a tire iron and assaulting the victim with that.”

According to court records, the victim was driving a pickup truck with West Virginia tags, and by the time medics arrived, he had no pulse.

That Good Samaritan turns out to be a 26-year-old woman who not only saved his life but also had the presence of mind to snap a picture of both the suspect and his vehicle, which helped lead to his arrest.

Police are now holding 40-year-old Brandon Harmon of Glen Burnie with no bond on assault charges.

Witnesses say armed with the tire iron, Harmon struck the victim three times in the head.

Police also say motorists can play a role in avoiding such violence.

“You don’t want to escalate,” said Mulcahy, “You don’t want to have any hand gestures. You don’t want to curse at someone or escalate it. Again, you don’t know if someone is armed. You don’t know what’s going through that person’s mind so make good choice, be a good witness and let law enforcement follow up.”