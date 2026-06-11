Glen Burnie man arrested for alleged tire iron attack that left victim needing CPR

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Another bout of apparent road rage turns violent in Anne Arundel County.

On Wednesday night police were called to the 7000 block of Ritchie Highway for an assault.

At the scene officers found a good Samaritan applying CPR to an unresponsive 58-year-old man.

He'd just been struck in the head with a tire iron.

Witnesses reported an earlier altercation between the victim and another driver in the parking lot of the location.

The suspect fled following the incident.

With help from witnesses, police arrested and charged 40-year-old Brandon La Mar Harmon.

A motive remains under investigation.

This follows another road rage situation earlier in the day near Arundel Mills.

A victim in that case was shot while driving along MD-295.

The alleged gunman eventually arrested in Washington D.C.