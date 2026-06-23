Rescue dog wins $2,000 for the Anne Arundel County SPCA in nationwide contest

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A former rescue dog with an incredible transformation has won the Anne Arundel County SPCA $2,000, in a nationwide competition.

We first told you about Kailey, the 11-year-old poodle mix, back in May. The staff at the shelter said her fur was so badly matted, she couldn't open her mouth to eat. Her nails were overgrown and she was severely malnourished.

Volunteer groomer Patrice McCarron stepped up and gave Kailey a complete makeover and second chance at a happy life. She was adopted out by Patty Hutchinson.

Watch Ja Nai Wright's story on Kailey:

Rescued dog Kailey is now a finalist in a national grooming competition

Kailey's story was entered into the Wahl's Dirty Dog Competition. She took home second place, which includes a $2,000 prize for the Anne Arundel SPCA and $2,000 for McCarron.