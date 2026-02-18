Remember the old Big Lots on Ritchie Hwy? In just a few days it's coming back as something else

We first told you about it in November, how the old Glen Burnie Big Lots store on Ritchie Highway is turning into Ocean State Job Lot.

Now, we've got an update for you.

The New England based discount retailer is hosting its grand opening on February 21 at 9am.

For new customers who spend $30 or more and sign up as 'Insiders,' the chain will offer 40 percent back in "shop for free" cards.

The new store will also donate approximately 250 backpacks to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Annapolis & Anne Arundel County, and a pallet of food to Harvest Resources.

Ocean State has already taken over former Maryland Big Lots locations in Hagerstown, Easton, Elkton, and Chester.