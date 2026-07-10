Part of I-97 to temporarily close, as crews work on permanent repairs to the area that buckled in the heat

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A section of I-97 in Anne Arundel County will be closed for three nights starting Sunday as crews work to permanently repair a section of road that buckled in the heat a week ago.

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will work on northbound I-97 near exit 12 (New Cut Road/MD 3 Business) in Anne Arundel County starting Sunday night July 12 at 9 p.m.

SHA will close two of three northbound I-97 lanes on Sunday night, July 12, and Monday night, July 13.

On July 14, all northbound I-97 lanes will close to allow crews to repair the middle lane.

Temporary asphalt was poured, but concrete needs to be poured.

The work will run from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.