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Extreme heat buckles I-97 pavement, closes northbound lanes

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Maryland Department of Transportation
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ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Northbound lanes on I-97 near Benfield Boulevard and New Cut Road are shut down due to pavement buckling caused by extreme heat.

Officials say the call came in at 2:48 p.m. Friday for reports of debris in the roadway.

Anne Arundel County Police sent an alert stating that the State Highway Administration shut down the lanes for a "considerable amount of time."

A spokesperson with the State Highway Administration told WMAR-2 News that the closure is estimated to last six to nine hours.

Emergency road repairs are currently being done.

Motorists are asked to avoid northbound I-97 by using Route 2.

If you are on northbound I-97, you can get off at Benfield Boulevard right before the closure to get on General Highway.

No further information was available at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

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