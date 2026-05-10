Police: Speeding & possible impairment may have led to deadly Severn crash

SEVERN, Md. — A multi-vehicle collision involving an MTA bus left one person dead in Severn on Mother's Day.

Maryland State Police believe impaired driving at high speeds played a factor.

It all happened overnight around 1:15am at Dorsey and Telegraph Roads.

That's where a speeding Chevy Camaro driven by 22-year-old Corbin Congedo struck a Mazda CX-30.

Upon impact Congedo's Camaro collided with a Ford Explorer and MTA bus that were each turning onto Telegraph Road from the opposite direction.

The passenger of the Explorer, 33-year-old Yolanda Hardy, of Upper Marlboro, died at the scene.

Meanwhile, the Explorer driver and Congedo were both hospitalized.

No one in the bus or Mazda reported being injured.

There is no word yet on whether charges will be filed.