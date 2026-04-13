Police: Severn woman wakes up to stranger sexually assaulting her in bedroom

SEVERN, Md. — Police are investigating a disturbing Sunday morning incident in Severn.

A woman told officers she woke up to a stranger sexually assaulting her in bed.

The alleged assault took place around 1:10am inside the woman's home on Old Donaldson Avenue.

Anne Arundel County Police said the suspect ran off when she began screaming.

A search of the area, including the use of police K9's turned up negative.

Detectives are calling the situation "random in nature," and ask anyone with information to call them at 410-222-8760 or 410-222-4700.