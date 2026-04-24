Pasadena man who called 911 claiming overdose charged in girlfriend's murder

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — An arrest has been made in a homicide investigation in Anne Arundel County.

Scott Kirby, 33, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and making a false statement to a police officer.

On April 4, officers responded to the 1200 block of Lorene Court in Pasadena for a report of an unresponsive woman.

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The 911 call was placed by Kirby, who said his girlfriend, 34-year-old Heather Elizabeth Beaver, collapsed after taking Xanax.

Charging documents say Kirby claimed he had not been physically in the company of Beaver for several weeks prior to the incident.

Investigators quickly disproved this as cellphone records placed the two together frequently up until the incident.

Kirby also told police that when Beaver arrived at the house on April 4, she had been in a bar fight but would not elaborate.

Charging documents say there is no bar near the home or within reasonable walking distance.

Beaver was taken to a hospital where it was determined she did not die from an overdose, but rather from multiple blunt force trauma injuries.

The bedroom where Beaver was found showed signs of a violent struggle or assault, police say.

Investigators determined Kirby allegedly inflicted the fatal injuries.

WMAR spoke to Beaver's mother around the time of the incident, and she was very vocal about the investigation.

“I told her every time that she would go back to him that he is going to kill you one day,” she said.

She suspected Kirby, who she claims had a long history of abusing her daughter.