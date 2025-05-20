Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Homicide investigation underway in Pasadena

Heather Beaver.jpg
Anne Arundel County Police
Heather Beaver.jpg
Posted
and last updated

PASADENA, Md. — A homicide investigation is currently underway in Pasadena.

On April 4, officers responded to the 1200 block of Lorene Court for reports of a possible overdose.

While on the scene, officers found evidence of narcotics and evidence of an assault.

The victim, 34-year-old Heather Elizabeth Beaver, was quickly taken to an area hospital, where she later died.

The autopsy confirmed that Beaver's death was a result of blunt force trauma, with the manner of death being homicide.

Detectives are asking anyone may have had contact with the victim from Tuesday, April 1, 2025, through the morning of her death on Friday, April 4, 2025, to contact them at 410-222-4731.

Callers can also remain anonymous by contacting the tip line at 410-222-4700.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are