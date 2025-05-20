Homicide investigation underway in Pasadena

PASADENA, Md. — A homicide investigation is currently underway in Pasadena.

On April 4, officers responded to the 1200 block of Lorene Court for reports of a possible overdose.

While on the scene, officers found evidence of narcotics and evidence of an assault.

The victim, 34-year-old Heather Elizabeth Beaver, was quickly taken to an area hospital, where she later died.

The autopsy confirmed that Beaver's death was a result of blunt force trauma, with the manner of death being homicide.

Detectives are asking anyone may have had contact with the victim from Tuesday, April 1, 2025, through the morning of her death on Friday, April 4, 2025, to contact them at 410-222-4731.

Callers can also remain anonymous by contacting the tip line at 410-222-4700.