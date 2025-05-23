Mother suspects abuse led to daughter's murder in Pasadena

PASADENA, Md. — When police responded to a report of an overdose at a house on Lorene Court in Pasadena in early April, they discovered 34-year-old Heather Beaver clinging to what would prove to be the final moments of her life.

An autopsy has since determined she died from blunt force trauma.

“We’re not divulging, which part of her body at this point was affected by the trauma,” said Marc Limansky of the Anne Arundel County Police Department, “Right now, our detectives are looking at that and trying to piece together exactly what transpired either during the early morning hours of that day or the days leading up to that morning.”

Heather’s grieving mother, Susan Beaver, is much more forthright about her injuries.

“Once she got to the hospital, they seen her body was bruised from head to toe. She had a broken nose, broken fingers, bleeding in the brain,” Beaver recounted.

She suspects her daughter’s boyfriend, who she claims had a long history of abusing her.

Beaver adds she had sent Heather for private mental counseling and to a shelter for abused women in the weeks leading up to her murder.

“She made the awful mistake of getting in touch with him and he picked her up, I believe on a Tuesday, and then she was dead by Friday morning,” Beaver told us.

Found dead where she had been staying with that boyfriend in the unfinished basement of his parents’ home.

“I called him Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.”

Apparently, confirming her mother’s dire prediction that she had tried so hard to prevent.

“I told her every time that she would go back to him that he is going to kill you one day.”

Anyone with information about this case or who might have seen Heather Beaver in the days leading up to her death is asked to call investigators at 410-222-4731.

