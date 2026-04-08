Parts of MD-295 set to close this weekend as crews prepare demolition of the Annapolis Road bridge

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Maryland's State Highway Administration is set to demolish the Annapolis Road bridge that sits over MD-295 in Anne Arundel County.

The project will cause a section of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway to close for two weekends.

Crews will begin working around 10pm on Friday, April 10, at which time detours will be set up.

They'll finish up at 5am Monday, April 13.

Weather permitting construction will get underway again at 10pm on Friday, April 17, and last through 5am on Monday, April 20.

Drivers heading to BWI Airport during the closures are urged to use I-95, US 1, or I-97 to reach I-195.

Below is a list of ramps that will be impacted during those two weekends.

