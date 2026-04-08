Parts of MD-295 set to close this weekend as crews prepare demolition of the Annapolis Road bridge

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Maryland's State Highway Administration is set to demolish the Annapolis Road bridge that sits over MD-295 in Anne Arundel County.
The project will cause a section of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway to close for two weekends.
Crews will begin working around 10pm on Friday, April 10, at which time detours will be set up.
They'll finish up at 5am Monday, April 13.
Weather permitting construction will get underway again at 10pm on Friday, April 17, and last through 5am on Monday, April 20.
Drivers heading to BWI Airport during the closures are urged to use I-95, US 1, or I-97 to reach I-195.
Below is a list of ramps that will be impacted during those two weekends.
- Southbound MD 295 between MD 100 and MD 32.
- Ramps from MD 100 onto southbound MD 295.
- Ramps from Arundel Mills Boulevard onto southbound MD 295.
- Southbound MD 295 ramp to eastbound and westbound MD 175.
- Westbound MD 175 ramp to southbound MD 295.
- Northbound MD 295 will be closed between MD 32 and MD 100.
- Ramps from MD 32 onto northbound MD 295.
- Eastbound MD 175 ramp to northbound MD 295.
- Northbound MD 295 ramp to eastbound and westbound MD 175.