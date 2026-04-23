New York Butcher Shoppe coming to Severna Park, filling space of former pet grooming business

SEVERNA PARK, Md. — A space on Benfield Road in Severna Park that was once home to a pet grooming business will now feature a butcher shop. New York Butcher Shoppe is opening there in the fall. It's known for high-quality meats and prepared food.

Rosso Commercial Real Estate announced the new tenant on its Facebook page.

New York Butcher Shopppe was started in 1999 and has 22 locations spread across 10 states. This is the first location in Maryland

Mutt and Joe, now called Chesapeake Pet Grooming, occupied the space on Benfield for more than 10 years and moved to its current location on Earleigh Heights Road in November 2025.