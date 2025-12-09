Naval Academy holds "Beat Army" rally ahead of game matchup this weekend

ANNE ARUNDEL, Md. — Go navy, Beat army!

Monday night, Naval Academy midshipmen were pumped for the upcoming game this weekend.

It'll be the 126th time the Army and Navy face off.

Jim Bates, Special Assistant to the Naval Academy Superintendent, told WMAR 2 News that the game is great for morale every year.

"This is America's game, so everybody watches this game to your point, so morale is always high going into this game, especially coming out of it when we win."

The academy won the game last year, and they expect a repeat on Saturday.

School spirit was at an all-time high with the band, dance team, a drone show, and, of course, the school mascot, Bill the Goat.

Miles Brown is the President of Team Bill, getting him ready for games and appearances.

With so many eyes on this weekend's game, they're making sure everything will be perfect.

"Definitely, we're going to go wash him up, brush him up, probably get him a trim up cause they're getting their winter coats," Brown said.

He doesn't think they'll disappoint in their last Army-Navy game.

"Navy's doing really good this year, it's gonna be awesome. It'll be my last game for Navy

cause I'm a senior. It'll be a little sad, but it'll be awesome."

The night ended with a bonfire burning a wooden sculpture of the Army's mascot.

But that's only the start of the fun for the week.

On Friday, there'll be spirit events, debates, and the Battle of the Bands.

The Army-Navy game kicks off at 3 p.m. this Saturday at M&T Bank Stadium.