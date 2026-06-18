LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, Md. — Maryland's oldest cold case has been solved thanks to DNA and genealogy research, identifying a soldier killed in the Revolutionary War more than 245 years ago.

In 2022, the remains of soldiers from the Seventh Maryland Regiment of the First Brigade of the Maryland Division were found on the battlefield in Camden, South Carolina. One set of remains, designated Camden Nine B, has now been identified as Private John Pumphrey.

Allison Peacock, president of FHD Forensics, said the work required to make the identification was no small feat.

Maryland's oldest cold case solved: Revolutionary War soldier identified after 245 years Revolutionary War soldier identified after 245 years

"It's incredibly expensive work, it's incredibly tedious work and it's incredibly complicated research to go all the way back to the colonial era," Peacock said.

Pumphrey enlisted around 1777 at approximately 13 or 15 years old and died in 1780, making him between 16 and 18 years old at the time of his death. Because he was so young, he had no direct descendants. However, his siblings had children, and after nearly 250 years, genealogists were able to match his DNA with living relatives, leading to the identification of his remains.

Valerie Kemp, senior genealogist at FHD Forensics, said the identification carried deep meaning.

"The fact that we were able to give back his name, that he was treated with honor, and that from now on people will know about his bravery, is really special," Kemp said.

With the identification confirmed, Pumphrey's living relatives were able to learn more about him and his role in the Revolutionary War. He served under General Horatio Gates and, along with his fellow troops, faced a significant disadvantage in both numbers and experience against the British Army.

Rick Wise, CEO of the South Carolina Battlefield Preservation Trust, described the significance of Pumphrey's stand on the battlefield.

"Your soldier was one of those who held the line that allowed those other soldiers from various places on the battlefield to have the opportunity to escape that day," Wise said.

Relatives Amanda Steele and Tammy Fink said they feel honored to learn more about their family's history.

"It's just, it's very touching and I'm, I'm so honored to be a part of his family," Steele said.

"We all want is to be free and to have our freedom too and he's a part of us being free today," Fink said.

Private John Pumphrey was laid to rest in Camden, South Carolina, where visitors can reflect on his sacrifices for America's freedom.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

