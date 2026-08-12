Maryland tax-free week and Annapolis Mall's new School Cents program help local schools

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland's tax-free week is underway, and Annapolis Mall is not only a hub for back-to-school shopping—it's also launching a new program to donate money to local schools.

Annapolis Mall launches School Cents program for local schools Annapolis Mall launches School Cents program for local schools

From Aug. 9 through Aug. 15, shoppers across Maryland can take advantage of tax-free pricing on back-to-school items, including clothing and shoes under $100. The first $40 of any backpack purchase is also tax-free.

On Tuesday, dozens of shoppers filled Annapolis Mall to take advantage of the deals and other discounts.

"So, as you can see, there are so many people here shopping, getting ready for back-to-school."

"We have so much to choose from, from your elementary school all the way up to high school."

Mackenzie Fontaine, general manager of Annapolis Mall, said the mall's participation in tax-free week is important given its role as a central shopping destination in the county.

"We are the part of the community; we want to be the heart of the community. We partner with so many community organizations, and so it means a lot for us to be able to give back to our guest sent to our customers who have been with us for years and done their shopping here for years, so to be able to give back to them just means so much to us."

Beyond tax-free week, Annapolis Mall is also rolling out a new initiative called the School Cents program.

"We're really excited about this year that we're starting is our school cents program is our way to give back to local schools in our community. If your school is participating, you can go and turn in your receipts via school cents and we're donating $15,000 to local schools, so not only are you here shopping for your backpack at Dick's House of Sport your back-to-school clothes but you can also contribute and help us give back and help your school one $15,000."

Shoppers who miss tax-free week can still participate in the School Cents program through March 2027.

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