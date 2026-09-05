Man duct-taped to airplane seat after allegedly using racial slurs causing flight to divert to BWI

LINTHICUM, Md. — A man was arrested at BWI Thursday night after being accused of causing a disturbance on a flight out of Houston, as well as using racial slurs toward a flight attendant on an American Airlines flight.

Layne Lundeen,67, of Tucson, Arizona, was charged with second-degree assault and disorderly conduct. At a bail review on Friday, he was released on his own recognizance.

He has another court appearance on October 19.

On Thursday night, American Airlines flight 618 from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport to Newark was diverted to BWI due to a disruptive passenger.

TMZ was the first to report about the incident, saying a man, now identified as Lundeen, was screaming racial and anti-gay slurs at a flight attendant who stepped in to break up an argument between him and another passenger.

The man was restrained to his seat with duct tape and zip ties, and the plane was diverted to BWI.

American Airlines said, "In rare instances, restraints may be used when necessary to maintain the safety and security of everyone on board. Consistent with industry practice, restraint cups and tape are included in the flight attendant service kit that's carried on our aircraft.”

The Maryland Transportation Authority Police and the FBI met the flight and arrested Lundeen. The flight continued on to its destination in Newark, New Jersey.

The FBI says it’s conducting interviews and will also consult with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Maryland to determine whether to file any federal charges.

American Airlines released a statement saying, "The safety and security of our customers and team members is our top priority, and we do not tolerate violence. We thank our team members for their professionalism and our customers for their understanding."

This is a developing story, so check back with WMAR2News.com for updates. Email the WMAR-2 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.