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Man arrested in connection to vandalism incident at Lindale Middle School

Anne Arundel County vandalism
Manny Locke
Anne Arundel County vandalism
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ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A man has been arrested in connection to a vandalism incident that caused damage to a lacrosse, practice and baseball field at Lindale Middle School.

Benjamin Finney, 32, has been arrested and charged with malicious destruction of property and two counts of trespassing.

On April 6, around 4:25 p.m., an officer responded to the Lindale Middle School sports fields on Andover Road for a report of vandalism.

Police say the officer spoke with school staff who indicated someone drove a car over the fields.

During the investigation, surveillance footage showed a red and black off-road vehicle speeding and causing damage to the fields.

The day before, an officer saw the same vehicle driving off-road and across the grassy area of properties. The officer stopped the vehicle and issued several traffic citations.

Investigation revealed this was the same vehicle involved in the destruction of property at the middle school.

The driver, identified as Finney, was charged.

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