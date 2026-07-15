LAKE SHORE, Md. — The Lake Shore Volunteer Fire Company is hosting its first-ever week-long junior fire camp, teaching 25 young participants a range of emergency response skills — from firefighting and paramedic work to operating a 911 command center.

Campers learned about department organization and leadership, fire behavior, fire prevention, CPR, and first aid.

Assistant Chief Joseph Larson said the camp serves more than one purpose.

Lake Shore Volunteer Fire Company hosts inaugural junior fire camp to train and recruit young first responders. Anne Arundel County firefighting camp inspires campers

"It would be a great idea, multipurpose to get them exposed to the fire service and see what it's like, but also to see if they'd be interested in our juniors program."

The camp is also a recruitment tool for the department's junior firefighter program, with the goal of developing future volunteers.

"It is seeing the ones that are very interested in being a part of the fire department, so we've got a few that are some that are reluctant, like mom told me to come to camp, but then we have others that are like I'm joining, so we have that," Larson said.

Camper Tresamae Muncy said the experience has been both fun and educational.

"It is a lot of fun. It helps. You learn a lot, and it also kind of teaches you to be strong and to work as a team."

Some campers are already part of the junior firefighter program and say the camp serves as a crash course in the work they already do. Camper Nolan Scott encouraged others to get involved.

"I highly encourage to join because you could to learn basic first aid stuff firefighting, which is good for not just being a career firefighter, but also just outside of it. If you see somebody having an emergency, you can help them."

The camp concludes this Saturday with a graduation ceremony for campers and their families at the new Lake Shore Volunteer Fire Station at 11 a.m.

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