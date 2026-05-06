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Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo to skip Preakness Stakes

Kentucky Derby Horse Racing
Jeff Roberson/AP
Golden Tempo (19) ridden by Jose L. Ortiz wins the 152nd running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs, Saturday, May 2, 2026, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Kentucky Derby Horse Racing
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ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md — The winner of the Kentucky Derby won't be at Preakness Stakes.

Golden Tempo, ridden by Jose Ortiz, won the Derby with a winning time of 2:02.27.

The horse was trained by Cherie DeVaux, and with this win, she became the first woman to train a Kentucky Derby winner.

In a post on X, DeVaux said Golden Tempo's health was one of the reasons for bypassing the Preakness.

"Golden gave us the race of a lifetime in the Kentucky Derby, and we believe the best decision for him moving forward is to give him a little more time following such a tremendous effort. His health, happiness, and long-term future will remain our top priority," DeVaux said.

DeVaux said they will now switch their focus to the Belmont Stakes.

This marks the second year in a row where that Kentucky Derby winner has skipped the Preakness Stakes.

Last year's winner, Sovereignty, also did not run.

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