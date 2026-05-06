Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo to skip Preakness Stakes

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md — The winner of the Kentucky Derby won't be at Preakness Stakes.
Golden Tempo, ridden by Jose Ortiz, won the Derby with a winning time of 2:02.27.
The horse was trained by Cherie DeVaux, and with this win, she became the first woman to train a Kentucky Derby winner.
In a post on X, DeVaux said Golden Tempo's health was one of the reasons for bypassing the Preakness.
"Golden gave us the race of a lifetime in the Kentucky Derby, and we believe the best decision for him moving forward is to give him a little more time following such a tremendous effort. His health, happiness, and long-term future will remain our top priority," DeVaux said.
DeVaux said they will now switch their focus to the Belmont Stakes.
Preakness announcement pic.twitter.com/8JQu7VZlRC— Cherie DeVaux (@reredevaux) May 6, 2026
This marks the second year in a row where that Kentucky Derby winner has skipped the Preakness Stakes.
Last year's winner, Sovereignty, also did not run.