Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo to skip Preakness Stakes

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md — The winner of the Kentucky Derby won't be at Preakness Stakes.

Golden Tempo, ridden by Jose Ortiz, won the Derby with a winning time of 2:02.27.

The horse was trained by Cherie DeVaux, and with this win, she became the first woman to train a Kentucky Derby winner.

In a post on X, DeVaux said Golden Tempo's health was one of the reasons for bypassing the Preakness.

"Golden gave us the race of a lifetime in the Kentucky Derby, and we believe the best decision for him moving forward is to give him a little more time following such a tremendous effort. His health, happiness, and long-term future will remain our top priority," DeVaux said.

DeVaux said they will now switch their focus to the Belmont Stakes.

This marks the second year in a row where that Kentucky Derby winner has skipped the Preakness Stakes.

Last year's winner, Sovereignty, also did not run.