PASADENA, Md. — Sunday, Pasadena neighbors started the long road to cleanup following Saturday night's storm.

"It's like a war zone": Pasadena neighborhood hit hard by Saturday's storm Pasadena neighborhood hit hard by Saturday's storm

With damaged power lines and downed trees damaging homes, the Anne Arundel County Office of Emergency Management said that the area was one of the hardest hit in the county.

Neighbor Brandon Doach was leaving for a Morgan Wallen concert when the chaotic weather stopped him in his tracks.

“I look outside of my sliding glass door, and it’s just swirling. I open up my blinds; I see my neighbor Dave’s tree fall. Bob over here is like yelling and screaming. His truck got completely ruined. Neighbor over here, the power line for their house got completely shut down," Doach said.

Diane Johnson came home early from a trip after hearing of the storm's damage, but to see it herself was something else.

“It’s like a war zone almost. It’s crazy, all the downed trees, all the debris," Johnson said.

BGE crews worked to restore power Sunday, but Diane expects debris cleanup to take longer.

“I know they’re working really, really hard, and I want to say a couple of days [for the debris to be cleared]. I would not be surprised if it’s at least a week.”

Doach pushed the timeline back even further.

“I would say a couple months at least. Some of these trees, they’re massive, and you can’t take a regular chainsaw to cut those in half.”

BGE said that 80% of impacted customers in Anne Arundel County should have power restored by last Sunday and the vast majority of customers by 3 p.m. July 20th.

