Human remains found in Annapolis park identified as man reported missing in January

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Human remains found in a wooded section of Truxtun Park in Annapolis last month have been identified as 33-year-old Nicholas Patterson.

The remains were discovered late Sept. 29, prompting an investigation by Annapolis police. They were turned over to the Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for identification and examination.

Detectives say they had been investigating Patterson’s disappearance since January, when family members reported him missing.

Police say no foul play is suspected. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the official cause of death.

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