Glen Burnie restaurant Bubba's 33 celebrates Earth Day with a birthday party for its mascot eagle

Bubba's 33 in Glen Burnie is celebrating Earth Day by throwing a birthday bash for its mascot, Ace the eagle, who is turning 1, while raising money for the American Eagle Foundation.

Bubba's 33 celebrates Earth Day with a birthday party for its eagle mascot Bubba's 33 celebrates Earth Day with a birthday party for its eagle mascot

The restaurant is partnering with the nonprofit organization, which works to protect eagles and other birds of prey. For the event, 100% of proceeds from locations across the country will go to the foundation.

"I think it's good to bring awareness," said Danielle Morse, marketer and administrator for Bubba's 33. "I think it's good for your staff to see that you work for a company that cares about the environment and the earth... and it's not just always a money grab that you can do these things with purpose."

Through the foundation, the restaurant also sponsors a real female eagle named Ace.

Visitors can see Ace the mascot at Bubba's 33 on Thursday nights for kids' night.