Glen Burnie farmers market expands season through September after strong community demand

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — The Glen Burnie Farmers Market returns Thursday with more than 30 vendors, live music, food trucks, and free ice cream for opening day.

The market runs every Thursday from 4–7 p.m. through Sept. 24.

This year's season is longer than previous years, stretching from June through the end of September. Kayleigh De La Puente, Town Center Revitalization Manager for the Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation, said the expansion came directly from community feedback.

Glen Burnie Farmers Market expands for 2026 season Glen Burnie Farmers Market expands for 2026 season

"Expansion of the season really just came from market demand we got a lot of comments after our last farmers market season some vendors and attending alike wanting more markets wanting to extend into September wanting to start earlier in June so we we listened and we're very happy to be able to expand the season from June to the end of September this year," De La Puente said.

Among the returning vendors is Schmidt Family Farm, known for fresh strawberries, honey, and other produce. Nick Hovaker, Daily Operations Manager at Schmidt Family Farm, said the market gives local growers a direct connection to the community.

"It gives us an outlet to you know sell our produce you know to community that is just centrally located right here where you've got businesses and an apartments locally and it's just really really really great to be able to just come here and sell what we need to sell," said Hovaker.

Heather Schmidt, also of Schmidt Family Farm, said the market holds deeper meaning for her family.

"Anne Arundel County used to be a really big farming kind of county in area and in Pasadena Glen Burnie this kind of northern part there's not as many farms anymore so it's really special for me to be able to carry on my family tradition. They've been farming since 1921," Schmidt said.

Stacey-Marie Williams, owner of Iconic Bakery, said the market creates something that goes beyond commerce.

"Farmers market has definitely created a space for small business like myself to not only meet fellow neighbors and also you know fellow patrons, but also press that space for other neighbors to meet and mingle and everything nowadays is kind of online so it's kind of refreshing to come outdoors, you know, meet your local farmers or local bakers and other fellow small Business Owners," said Williams.

Williams also reflected on last year's season and what she hopes to see grow this year.

"Last year a lot of people were not aware of the farmers market and its really just absolutely wonderful just having all the other vendors come out supporting each other and just seeing all of the wonderful items that is being brought to the farmers market its definitely and experience I am so truly grateful to experience and I think it is wonderful to have," said Williams.

In addition to produce and baked goods, the market will feature live music, performances, and 17 food trucks throughout the season. Thursday's opening day will also include free ice cream for all attendees.

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