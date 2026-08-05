ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Moose Tracks and Turkey Hill brought 10,000 free scoops of ice cream to People's Park in Annapolis on Wednesday, raising $20,000 for an organization dedicated to protecting the Chesapeake Bay and its surrounding waterways.

The four-hour event supported the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay, a nonprofit that works with farmers to prevent pollution from reaching local rivers and streams. For every free scoop of Turkey Hill Moose Tracks ice cream served, $2 was donated to the organization.

Caroline Winternheimer, marketing director for Moose Tracks, said the turnout exceeded expectations despite mixed weather.

Free ice cream event in Annapolis raises $20,000 for Chesapeake Bay conservation efforts Free ice cream raises $20K for Chesapeake Bay conservation

"It's been impressive. People are still coming out despite the weather; they're running in, they're getting their scoops. We've had lots of families and coworkers out. The people of Annapolis have been wonderful," Winternheimer said.

The Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay uses funding like this to bring conservation resources directly to farmers, helping them implement practices that stop pollution before it reaches waterways.

Kate Fritz, CEO of the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay, said the partnership with Moose Tracks, Turkey Hill, and Maola Local Dairies is a natural fit because the Alliance works with the same type of farmers who produce milk for these brands.

"We help bring resources to farmers so they can do conservation work on their land to help prevent any pollution from getting in the waterways to start with," Fritz said.

Those conservation efforts include planting trees near streams on farmland and building manure storage facilities to prevent runoff from entering local streams.

"So we actually work on the land upstream to help prevent pollution from where it starts," Fritz said.

The funds raised on Wednesday will be put to immediate use.

"So we are going to take the money raised from today's event that $20,000 raise and we're going to help leverage it with other public resources to then put practices on farmers' land," Fritz said.

Wednesday's event was the final stop on Moose Tracks' summer tour, during which the brand partnered with local dairy companies across the region. Since 2010, Moose Tracks has donated over $500,000 to charitable organizations through similar efforts.

Anyone who missed the ice cream event can still support the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay. Information on how to volunteer can be found here.

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