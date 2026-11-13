Former security guard pleads guilty to murdering supervisor at Northrop Grumman facility in Linthicum

A former security guard pleaded guilty Thursday to murdering his supervisor at a Northrop Grumman facility in Linthicum earlier this year.

27-year-old Dylan Chandler of Pasadena, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and use of a firearm in a crime of violence in the January 28 shooting death of 37-year-old Joseph Keith Aman of Baltimore.

According to the Anne Arundel County State's Attorney's Office, Chandler was called into a supervisor's office to discuss workplace performance issues.

A witness told investigators Chandler and Aman were talking when the witness heard a gunshot and turned to see Chandler pointing a handgun at Aman.

The witness disarmed Chandler and held him until police arrived.

Aman was shot once in the head and pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said Chandler admitted to shooting Aman because he "snapped."

"Investigators believe the defendant did not premeditate or plan to commit murder, but rather killed the victim following being reprimanded for workplace conduct," State's Attorney Anne Colt Leitess said.

Chandler is scheduled to be sentenced December 15.

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