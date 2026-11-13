Becoming blustery!

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! Areas of drizzle are possible across our northern suburbs this morning. Most of the day will be rain free with cooler than normal temperatures, in the upper-40s and low-50s. Brisk northwest wind gusts will range between 25-30 mph. Winds will be very blustery through the weekend! Starting off on a more winter-like note early next week with temperatures warming back up into the 60s mid-week.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Friday A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. North wind 8-16 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. North wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 49.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 53.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 54.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 56.

Tuesday Night Clear, with a low around 34.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 60.

Wednesday Night Clear, with a low around 35.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 61.