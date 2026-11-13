'It's monumental': Maryland teachers stock up on free school supplies at Arts for Learning giveaway

BALTIMORE, Md. — Educators across several Maryland counties got a free school supply shopping spree at the first-ever Great Supply Giveaway hosted by Arts for Learning Maryland.

Teachers stopped by the nonprofit's North Avenue location to stock up on math tools, whiteboards, gym gear, books, plants and more — all at no cost.

"A yoga mat, glue sticks, stapler, scissors. I'm actually unbelievably blown away; everything I got are all things I knew would help children's learning and success, but it's just hard to access those supplies," said The Mount Washington School kindergarten teacher Grant King.

Arts for Learning is an education nonprofit that offers arts programming statewide. The organization reached out to educators in several counties and invited them to come with plenty of space in their cars.

"We have resources from programs for years that accumulate here, and we thought, 'Hmm, if we can remove one barrier of access for a teacher to put the arts in their classroom, something like a supply, a paintbrush, let's do it!'" Brigid Zuknick, Arts for Learning's Chief of Engagement, said.

Taylor Epps Teachers gathering their supplies at the giveaway

Zuknick said the event was also about making sure teachers felt supported.

"Budgets are being cut, resources are finite, so we have this opportunity to stand alongside them today," Zuknick said.

For Baltimore City 4th grade math teacher Harold Norman, the giveaway made a significant difference.

"Seeing as how a vast majority of us sponsor our own classrooms. So we receive our salary, and a big chunk of our salary goes back into our classrooms so we can make sure our kids have what they need every day, despite where they come from, so having a supply giveaway like this was indescribable," Norman said.

King estimated he picked up about $400-500 worth of supplies for his class.

Taylor Epps Grant King in front of his car full of supplies

"I think I texted 3 or 4 coworkers while I was in there; I was like, 'You're really missing out, you should've been here!' I just am really grateful; I almost got emotional and teared up. It takes so much work, and to feel like there's a community that supports us and the work we do, it's monumental," King said.

Teachers left with bags of recycled supplies that will get a second life in classrooms across the region. As for whether the event will happen again, Zuknick said she hopes so.

"Might take us a couple years to accumulate the resources, but we are seeing such a positive response, and we're really honored to have that opportunity," Zuknick said.

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