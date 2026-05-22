Former President Joe Biden set to headline Democratic gala in Hanover

HANOVER, Md. — Former President Joe Biden will headline the Maryland Democratic Party's Fight Back and Win Gala next month at Live! Casino & Hotel in Hanover.

"I'm looking forward to joining the Maryland Democratic Party at their Fight Back and Win Gala next month,” President Biden said. “I've always believed that democracy isn't a spectator sport, and the men and women of the Maryland Democratic Party are doing the work that matters.

The event will bring together Democratic elected officials, labor leaders, organizers, advocates, voters and volunteers to prepare for the 2026 midterm elections.

“Alongside President Biden, we were able to deliver real results for real people across Maryland, and we are thrilled to welcome him back,” Governor Wes Moore said.

Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia was last year's keynote speaker.

The Republicans will also holding a fundraiser of their own. The 35th annual Maryland Republican Party Red, White and Blue dinner will be June 30, headlined by Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry.