Former Anne Arundel County officer sentenced for role in insurance fraud scheme

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Another police officer has been sentenced in his role in an auto-insurance fraud scheme.

Jaron Taylor, 32, a former Anne Arundel County police officer, has been sentenced to three years of probation, with the first five months served on home detention, for conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Taylor has also been ordered to pay $38,679 in restitution to the United States Automobile Association.

According to court documents, between August 2018 and February 2020, Taylor and fellow officer Michael Owen conspired to engage in mail and wire fraud.

Officials say the two worked with Anne Arundel County police officers and PGPD officers as well.

Some of the other involved officers include Conrad D’Haiti, Davion Percy, who both pled guilty to commit fraud.

Members of the scheme reported fictitious losses to insurers to obtain money or avoid paying off cars that were now worth less than the amount owed on them.

The men used their statues as police officers to help each other's claims by writing false police reports.

In 2018, Taylor and Owen staged the theft of Taylor's Chevrolet Tahoe. After Taylor filed a fraudulent police report, the duo stripped the truck and drove it deep into the woods of a Maryland State Highway property.

Taylor then made a false claim to the United Services Automobile Association, for which he received a payment of $38,670.