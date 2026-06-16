Former police chief convicted of insurance fraud scheme

GREENBELT, Md. — A Maryland man has been convicted for his role in conspiring to commit an insurance fraud scam.

Davion Percy, 40, was found guilty of one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud in connection with the auto-insurance fraud scheme.

According to court documents, between December 2019 and February 2020, Percy, then the Chief of the Marlow Heights Special Police Department, conspired with PGPD officer Michael Owen and Maryland National Capital Park Police officer Conrad D’Haiti.

The trio and others engaged in mail and wire fraud to obtain money from Liberty Mutual Insurance, documents say.

In 2019, the trio came up with a plan to help D'Haiti avoid paying the loan balance on a 2007 Jaguar XKR that he purchased that year.

The car had developed significant mechanical issues.

Percy agreed to arrange for another person to stage the Jaguar's theft for the purpose of creating a total insurance loss.

The car was "stolen" on January 4, 2020 in the area of the Marlow Heights Shopping Center. A little more than two weeks later, a Liberty Mutual special investigator found the vandalized Jaguar.

D’Haiti and Owen subsequently made a false theft report to a PGPD officer who filed a fictitious police report.

In February 2020, Liberty Mutual paid the Jaguar's lienholder, Navy Federal Credit Union, $17,585 on the false claim.

Percy faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.