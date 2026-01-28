Flying sheet of ice shatters windshield of Anne Arundel County Sheriff's cruiser on Rt. 97

MILLERSVILLE, Md. — Drivers failing to clear ice and snow off their cars are creating scary road hazard conditions in the aftermath of Sunday's storm.

Multiple incidents were reported Wednesday throughout Maryland, including in Anne Arundel and Cecil Counties.

In one case a large sheet of ice slid off a car and flew into the windshield of an Anne Arundel County Sheriff's cruiser.

This happened on Route 97.

Despite a shattered windshield the deputy maintained control behind the wheel, avoiding a crash.

The deputy sustained minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital.

"This incident serves as an important reminder to all motorists: please fully clear snow and ice from your vehicles before driving," the Sheriff's Office wrote in a social media post. "Ice becoming airborne can cause serious damage and injuries to others on the roadway. Your extra few minutes can prevent a dangerous situation."

A similar situation occurred along northbound I-95 and the Tydings Bridge, in Cecil County.

The Susquehanna Hose Company reported two people being hospitalized after a chunk of ice went through the windshield of a car traveling in the area.

As these scenarios become more common, Maryland lawmakers have introduced House Bill 474, also known as "Clear Before You Drive Act," that would require snow and ice to be cleared off car roofs and windshields.

In the meantime, officials recommend creating more distance between your vehicle and ones driving in front of you to lower the risk of potential property damage and/or injury.

