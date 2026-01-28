Flying piece of ice shatters windshield of car traveling on Tydings Bridge, leaving two hospitalized

PORT DEPOSIT, Md. — State lawmakers have been discussing this very issue in Annapolis.

Leaving snow and ice on your car following a winter storm can pose real danger.

On Wednesday morning we saw a scary example along northbound I-95 and the Tydings Bridge, in Harford County.

That's where a large flying piece of ice reportedly shattered the windshield of a car traveling in the area.

According to the Susquehanna Hose Company, two people were injured and hospitalized.

Currently the Maryland General Assembly is considering House Bill 474, also known as "Clear Before You Drive Act," that would require snow and ice to be cleared off car roofs and windshields.

In the meantime, officials recommend creating more distance between your vehicle and ones driving in front of you to lower the risk of potential property damage and/or injury.

