Maryland lawmakers consider fines for drivers with snow-covered cars

It's technically not illegal to have snow on your car that does not hinder your visibility on the road, but that could change with this proposed bill in the legislature.

House Bill 474, also known as "Clear Before You Drive" Act, would require Marylanders to clear snow and ice off the exposed areas of your car, with a fine in place for violations.

Delegates Edith Patterson of District 28, Marc Korman of District 16, Andrea Harrison of District 24, and Veronica Turner of District 26 all sponsored the bill.

Those exposed areas include:

  • The hood of your car;
  • The trunk;
  • The windshield;
  • Each window;
  • The roof;
  • The cab of commercial or non-commercial trucks;
  • the top of trailers of semitrailers being towed by a motor vehicle;
  • The top of commercial trailers or semitrailers;

While it's currently not the law, motorists are advised to clear all surfaces of their cars of snow and ice. Chunks can fly off if not cleared, creating dangerous conditions for other drivers.

