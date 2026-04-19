Hilltop Carryout in Glen Burnie temporarily closes to cooperate with police homicide investigation

GLEN BURNIE, Md — Police are investigating a Saturday night homicide that occurred outside Hilltop carryout in Glen Burnie.

Shots rang out around 9:15pm along the 7700 block of Baltimore & Annapolis Boulevard.

Anne Arundel County officers located 27-year-old Michael Joseph Hayes suffering from gunshot wounds in the carryout parking lot.

The alleged shooter, 32-year-old Ioannis Georgios Giorgakis, remained on scene and was arrested.

Police learned that Hayes showed up at the carryout earlier in the day.

He reportedly came back a second time at which point he and Giorgakis got into a fight.

During the altercation it's believed Giorgakis pulled a gun and shot Hayes to death.

While it's unclear what started the fight, Giorgakis is now charged with murder.

Hilltop Carryout said on Facebook they're fully cooperating with the investigation, and therefore will be closed over the next few days.

The particular block where the shooting occurred intersects with Marley Station Road and Marley Neck Boulevard, just yards from Marley Middle School.

The area is quite congested with several other businesses lined along the roadway, including a 7-Eleven across the street.

Detectives are still looking got more information about the incident. Anyone who witnessed something can call 410-222-4731 or 410-222-4700.

