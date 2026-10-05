Family calls on driver in fatal Severna Park hit-and-run to turn themselves in

SEVERNA PARK, Md. — The family of a man killed in a hit-and-run crash in Severna Park is calling on the driver to turn themselves in.

Steve Reynolds, 54, was in a crosswalk on Ritchie Highway at Magathy Bridge Road in Severna Park on Saturday night, and later died of his injuries, Anne Arundel County Police said.

The driver pulled into a nearby shopping center and drove away, fleeing the scene, according to police.

Reynolds Family

Police are appealing to the public for any small detail they may have. The vehicle involved may have been a Land Rover L462 in Santorini Black.

"If anyone sees a vehicle that matches this description, that may have some damage in particular to the front wheel well area, front right, right headlight could have some damage as well, right front fender. We want to hear from you," said Justin Mulcahy, a spokesman for the department.

Reynolds was a fisherman and family man with a great love for his four children. He graduated from Severna Park High School and owned a local landscaping business. His sister, Sherry Erickson, spoke about who he was.

"He has just, a generous, loving heart. Caring for absolutely everyone," Erickson told WMAR-2 News.

Steve's father, David Reynolds, said he hopes the driver will come forward.

"I hope they have a conscience and realize they need to turn themselves in. I'm hoping they have enough guilt that they will go in and admit to what happened and why," David said.

Steve's family says no family should have to go through something like this. They are trying to raise awareness and make sure whoever did this is brought to justice. Erickson appealed directly to the person responsible.

WMAR Steve Reynolds, 54, was struck Saturday night and died of his injuries, police said.

"I would very much like for that person to, at the very least, confide in someone else so that in support of justice for my brother, they can relieve themselves of some of that responsibility and return some decency to the situation," Erickson said.