Checkmate: Anne Arundel County woman pleads guilty after stealing $185,296.28 from employers

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — 56-year-old Carolyn Rae Aldridge pleaded guilty on Monday for two separate theft schemes in the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County.

Aldridge said that she stole a grand total of $185,296.28 during the two schemes, according to Attorney General Anthony G. Brown.

The 56-year-old's first scheme took place between August 2017 and January 2021.

In this time window, she would steal 96 checks from American Builders Corporation, Inc. (ABC Builders), her employer at the time, according to authorities.

The total? $173,004.43.

As the office manager for ABC Builders, she used her title to steal said checks and deposit them into her personal bank account.

The second scheme took place between January 2020 and February 2021. She stole 13 checks from Maryland Automobile Insurance Fund (MAIF), her employer at the time.

The total? $12,291.85.

Aldridge stole the checks while working as an associate in the fiscal department for MAIF.

She deposited her checks into her personal bank account.